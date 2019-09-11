$3.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) will report sales of $3.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.30 billion and the highest is $3.35 billion. Parker-Hannifin reported sales of $3.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full-year sales of $14.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.02 billion to $14.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $14.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.98 billion to $14.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $186.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.55.

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.46. 1,045,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,271. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.46. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $140.82 and a 1 year high of $193.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.70%.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total value of $312,868.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,024.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 32,109 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.68, for a total value of $5,801,454.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,176 shares in the company, valued at $23,520,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 11.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 30,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

