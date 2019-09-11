324,800 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 324,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,329,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.12% of FedEx as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on FedEx from $192.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $205.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group set a $136.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.92.

FedEx stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $172.29. 74,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.45. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.82 and a fifty-two week high of $259.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.64 and its 200-day moving average is $171.12.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 21.57%. FedEx’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.91 EPS. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $718,747.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,661,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $4,060,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,031,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

