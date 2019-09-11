339,918 Shares in NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 339,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 49.5% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 413.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Kathryn A. acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NPTN stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.76. 9,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,567. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.57. NeoPhotonics Corp has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $9.48.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.91 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Corp will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NPTN. TheStreet downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. MKM Partners upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum set a $6.00 target price on NeoPhotonics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.82.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

