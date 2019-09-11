49 North Resources (CVE:FNR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

49 North Resources Inc (CVE:FNR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 56000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.70, a current ratio of 10.07 and a quick ratio of 8.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03.

About 49 North Resources (CVE:FNR)

49 North Resources Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital and early stage investments. The firm typically invests in a diversified portfolio of common shares and other securities of resource issuers including all sectors of mineral exploration as well as oil and gas exploration and production around the globe.

