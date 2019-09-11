5,074 Shares in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,522,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,268,000 after purchasing an additional 919,749 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,029,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,739,000 after buying an additional 3,671,347 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,784,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,306,000 after buying an additional 961,803 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,322,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,803,000 after buying an additional 1,247,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,764,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,683,000 after buying an additional 458,132 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $24.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,047. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.07. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $281.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.04 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

In other news, insider Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $1,240,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,089.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack E. Corrigan sold 100,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $2,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,301,100 over the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley set a $28.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

