5,657 Shares in Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) Bought by Crabel Capital Management LLC

Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Evergy by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 325.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EVRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Evergy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Evergy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $69.00 price objective on Evergy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

In related news, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $379,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $260,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of EVRG traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.44. 6,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,341. Evergy has a 52-week low of $54.19 and a 52-week high of $66.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.62.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

