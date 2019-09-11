7,446 Shares in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Bought by Ossiam

Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,449,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,659,000 after purchasing an additional 109,409 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,240,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,355,000 after buying an additional 176,566 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,903,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,653,000 after acquiring an additional 183,177 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,844,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,536,000 after purchasing an additional 330,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,246,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,391,000 after purchasing an additional 26,690 shares during the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BidaskClub lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.41.

CBSH stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.63. 107,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,937. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $71.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.94 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

