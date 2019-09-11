878,871 Shares in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Bought by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 878,871 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,266,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 1.34% of Verint Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Verint Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 5.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 7.0% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 6.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 9,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 6,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $344,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 747,953 shares in the company, valued at $41,346,841.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 3,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $170,868.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,921,451.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,651 shares of company stock worth $1,092,147 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRNT stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.13. 37,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.96 and a 1-year high of $63.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.