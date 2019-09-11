888 Holdings Public Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.03 (LON:888)

888 Holdings Public Limited (LON:888) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON 888 traded down GBX 2.10 ($0.03) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 152.10 ($1.99). The stock had a trading volume of 2,176,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,800. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 152.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 154.42. 888 Holdings Public has a 52-week low of GBX 126.70 ($1.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 235.40 ($3.08). The stock has a market cap of $563.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on 888 shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on 888 Holdings Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 888 Holdings Public to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 888 Holdings Public in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt decreased their price target on 888 Holdings Public from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Numis Securities raised 888 Holdings Public to an “add” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 208.50 ($2.72).

888 Holdings Public Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the Internet, including casino and games, poker, bingo, sport, and Mytopia social games to the end users and business partners.

