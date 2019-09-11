ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) PT Set at $39.00 by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ACAD. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.31.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,218,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,557. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $43.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average of $26.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.85.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $83.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.97% and a negative net margin of 101.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director James M. Daly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $1,134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Alejandro Miller sold 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total value of $191,281.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,112 shares of company stock worth $2,449,443 over the last quarter. Insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 950.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,015,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633,171 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,444,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,733,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 348.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,131,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,390,000 after buying an additional 879,311 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

