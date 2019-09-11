Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Shares Up 3.7%

Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) shares shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.32 and last traded at $3.35, 7,584 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 130,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Acer Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Acer Therapeutics from $66.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

The stock has a market cap of $34.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.96.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.31). On average, research analysts anticipate that Acer Therapeutics Inc will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACER)

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

