Actinium (ACM) Trading 1.3% Lower This Week

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last week, Actinium has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $508,546.00 and approximately $2,506.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0372 or 0.00000365 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000261 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Actinium Profile

ACM is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 13,676,700 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org.

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

