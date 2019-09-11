Adshares (ADS) Market Cap Reaches $2.44 Million

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Adshares token can currently be bought for $0.0700 or 0.00000692 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Adshares has a total market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $1,844.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Adshares

Adshares’ launch date was July 7th, 2017. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,891,807 tokens. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

Adshares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

