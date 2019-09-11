Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) SVP Sells $1,549,500.00 in Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 964,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,892,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Forrest Eugene Norrod also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 29th, Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $1,706,000.00.

AMD stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.76. The company had a trading volume of 50,143,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,114,391. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 3.07. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $35.55.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Craig Hallum cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $8.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.59.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 99.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

