AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Shares Gap Up to $4.21

Shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.20, but opened at $4.21. AEGON shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 838,916 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on AEG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. CL King raised AEGON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. ING Group upgraded AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup upgraded AEGON from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AEGON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AEGON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Get AEGON alerts:

The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.79.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEG. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in AEGON by 50.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AEGON during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in AEGON during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AEGON in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management acquired a new stake in AEGON in the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

About AEGON (NYSE:AEG)

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for AEGON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEGON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.