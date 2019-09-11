Aequus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:AQS) Trading Up 14.3%

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CVE:AQS)’s stock price rose 14.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, approximately 143,715 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 123,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 million and a P/E ratio of -4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.35, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.18.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (CVE:AQS)

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs in Canada. It focuses on various therapeutic areas, including neurology, ophthalmology, and transplantation. The company markets Tacrolimus IR, an immunosuppressant for the treatment and prevention of acute rejection following organ transplantation; Vistitan, an ophthalmology product to reduce elevated intraocular pressure in patients with open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; Zepto, a precision pulse capsulotomy system that provides anterior lens capsulotomies during cataract surgeries; and Topiramate and Oxcarbazepine extended-release tablets for the treatment of epilepsy.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Aequus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aequus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.