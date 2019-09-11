AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Hits New 52-Week High at $55.60

AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.60 and last traded at $55.60, with a volume of 874 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AGEAS/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

AGEAS/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGESY)

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

