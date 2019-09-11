Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Alamos Gold has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years. Alamos Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Alamos Gold to earn $0.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

Shares of AGI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.46. 112,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,703,914. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $7.78. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.62.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

