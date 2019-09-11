Alamos Gold Inc (TSE:AGI) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Alamos Gold Inc (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Alamos Gold stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$8.54. 496,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,287. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of C$3.88 and a 12 month high of C$10.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.77.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$224.86 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Mccluskey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total transaction of C$925,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 473,262 shares in the company, valued at C$4,377,673.50. Also, Senior Officer James Porter sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.91, for a total value of C$134,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$965,997.07. Insiders sold 198,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,583 over the last three months.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$9.80 to C$10.55 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, July 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Alamos Gold from C$9.75 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.13.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

