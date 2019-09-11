Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.59

Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.59 and traded as high as $19.50. Alaris Royalty shares last traded at $19.40, with a volume of 78,191 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC upgraded shares of Alaris Royalty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Desjardins increased their target price on Alaris Royalty from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Alaris Royalty from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.92.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.59. The company has a market cap of $710.31 million and a PE ratio of 10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.12.

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$27.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$26.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Alaris Royalty Corp. will post 1.8870789 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Alaris Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 86.32%.

In related news, Senior Officer Amanda Mai Frazer sold 4,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.16, for a total value of C$88,279.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$170,084.08. Also, Director John Frederick Ripley acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$19.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$991,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,239,675. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,872 shares of company stock worth $200,596.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

