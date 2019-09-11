Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 635,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,893,000 after purchasing an additional 95,895 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,681,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,616,000 after purchasing an additional 187,834 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $929,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Leerink Swann set a $157.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup set a $150.00 target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.12.

In related news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 4,500 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.78, for a total transaction of $597,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,873.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aradhana Sarin sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $76,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALXN traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.78. 358,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,067,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.67. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.56 and a 52-week high of $141.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.72.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

