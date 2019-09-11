Allan J. Brazier Sells 4,752 Shares of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) Stock

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 4,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $427,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,894,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE DLPH traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.67. The stock had a trading volume of 28,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,695. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average is $18.90. Delphi Technologies PLC has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.94.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Delphi Technologies had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLPH. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 price target on Delphi Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Delphi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Delphi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $26.00 price target on shares of Delphi Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLPH. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Delphi Technologies by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,343,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,349 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Delphi Technologies by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,647,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,960,000 after purchasing an additional 222,489 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Delphi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,863,000. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in Delphi Technologies by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,566,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,314,000 after purchasing an additional 459,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,177,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,545,000 after purchasing an additional 62,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

