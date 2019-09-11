Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Allegion has increased its dividend payment by an average of 28.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Allegion has a dividend payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Allegion to earn $5.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

Get Allegion alerts:

ALLE stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.93. 489,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,673. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion has a one year low of $74.83 and a one year high of $111.99.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.05). Allegion had a return on equity of 68.47% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $731.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Allegion will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ALLE. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Allegion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.88.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.