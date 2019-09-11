ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM Plans — Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:CBH)

ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM (NYSE:CBH) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

NYSE CBH traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,252. ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $9.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.17.

Get ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM alerts:

About ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.