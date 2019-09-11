Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE NCV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,713. Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.87.

About Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.