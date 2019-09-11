Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Given a $41.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $41.00 target price on Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Stephens raised shares of Ally Financial from an equal rating to a weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.45.

NYSE:ALLY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,193,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,476,952. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average is $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.36%.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $73,081.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,266.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 220,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,666 shares of company stock valued at $712,118. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

