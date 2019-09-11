Alphacat (ACAT) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Alphacat token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Hotbit, HitBTC and Switcheo Network. In the last week, Alphacat has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Alphacat has a total market cap of $596,850.00 and $43,528.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009951 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00208899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.14 or 0.01190782 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00087340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00017326 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 94.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00025824 BTC.

Alphacat’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io. The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal.

Alphacat can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphacat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

