Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Stock Price Up 10.1%

Alta Mesa Resources Inc (NASDAQ:AMR) shares rose 10.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.08 and last traded at $0.08, approximately 2,002,174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 3,218,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

AMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Alta Mesa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alta Mesa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Alta Mesa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Alta Mesa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Alta Mesa Resources by 372.2% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 434,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 342,622 shares during the period. Wilks Brothers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alta Mesa Resources in the second quarter worth about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Alta Mesa Resources by 289.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 499,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 370,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alta Mesa Resources by 300.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 554,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 416,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Alta Mesa Resources Company Profile

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Anadarko Basin. It also offers midstream energy services, including crude oil and gas gathering, processing, and marketing to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the STACK Play region of Oklahoma.

