Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) & BALFOUR BEATTY/S (NASDAQ:BAFYY) Financial Review

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) and BALFOUR BEATTY/S (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

This table compares Altisource Portfolio Solutions and BALFOUR BEATTY/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Portfolio Solutions $805.48 million 0.44 -$5.38 million ($0.32) -68.94 BALFOUR BEATTY/S $8.86 billion 0.23 $180.20 million $0.70 8.41

BALFOUR BEATTY/S has higher revenue and earnings than Altisource Portfolio Solutions. Altisource Portfolio Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BALFOUR BEATTY/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

BALFOUR BEATTY/S pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Altisource Portfolio Solutions does not pay a dividend. BALFOUR BEATTY/S pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and BALFOUR BEATTY/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altisource Portfolio Solutions 0 1 0 0 2.00 BALFOUR BEATTY/S 0 1 0 0 2.00

Altisource Portfolio Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.99%. Given Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Altisource Portfolio Solutions is more favorable than BALFOUR BEATTY/S.

Volatility and Risk

Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BALFOUR BEATTY/S has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.7% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of BALFOUR BEATTY/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.4% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Altisource Portfolio Solutions and BALFOUR BEATTY/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Portfolio Solutions -1.52% -3.95% -1.54% BALFOUR BEATTY/S N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BALFOUR BEATTY/S beats Altisource Portfolio Solutions on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform. It also provides fulfillment, loan certification, and mortgage banker cooperative management services; loan origination system; loan certification and mortgage fraud insurance; and vendor management oversight platform. In addition, the company offers mortgage brokerage and homeowners insurance solutions; and buy-renovate-lease-sell and data solutions, as well as real estate brokerage services under the Owners.com name. Further, it provides post-charge-off consumer debt collection services, customer relationship management services, and information technology infrastructure management services. The company serves financial institutions, government-sponsored enterprises, utility companies, commercial banks, servicers, investors, non-bank originators, correspondent lenders, mortgage bankers, insurance companies, and financial services companies. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

About BALFOUR BEATTY/S

Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. It operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities. The Construction Services segment includes activities resulting in the physical construction of an asset. The Support Services segment supports existing assets or functions such as asset maintenance and refurbishment. The Infrastructure Investments segment involves in the acquisition, operation, and disposal of infrastructure assets such as roads, hospitals, student accommodation, military housing, offshore transmission networks, waste and biomass, and other concessions. The company was founded by George Balfour and Andrew Beatty on January 12, 1909 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.