Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Given a $26.00 Price Target at Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann set a $26.00 price objective on Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AMRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut Amarin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $30.00 price target on Amarin and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 price objective on Amarin and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Amarin currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.50.

AMRN stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.73. The company had a trading volume of 7,226,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,976,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Amarin has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $23.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.90 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.42.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Amarin had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 111.75%. The firm had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Amarin news, insider Aaron Berg sold 113,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $2,104,295.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $2,382,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 659,202 shares of company stock worth $13,058,754. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 1,402.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,414,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854,902 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Amarin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,928,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amarin by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Amarin by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,710,000 after purchasing an additional 904,624 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Amarin by 395.7% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,021,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,211,000 after purchasing an additional 815,616 shares during the period. 47.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

