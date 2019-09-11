AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Given a $11.00 Price Target by MKM Partners Analysts

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) has been given a $11.00 target price by analysts at MKM Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ target price indicates a potential downside of 6.30% from the stock’s current price.

AMC has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE AMC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,436,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.66. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.31 and a beta of 0.86.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 33.3% in the second quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

