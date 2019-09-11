American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.87 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) will report $4.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.81 billion. American Electric Power reported sales of $4.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full-year sales of $16.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.85 billion to $16.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $16.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.38 billion to $17.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price (up from $93.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.82.

In other news, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,458 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $400,016.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,566,318.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles E. Zebula sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $110,631.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,420 shares in the company, valued at $675,071.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 16,538.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 979,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,819,000 after buying an additional 973,948 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 31.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,536,000 after acquiring an additional 926,783 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 18.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,691,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,860,000 after acquiring an additional 585,801 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4,811.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 464,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,852,000 after acquiring an additional 454,724 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,942,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,292,000 after acquiring an additional 438,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEP traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $91.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,001,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,679. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $93.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 67.85%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

