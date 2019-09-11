American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.97

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.97 and traded as high as $13.40. American River Bankshares shares last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on AMRB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of American River Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $79.40 million, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average of $12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 6.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that American River Bankshares will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from American River Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRB. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 330,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 10,201 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP raised its position in American River Bankshares by 4.2% in the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 22,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its holdings in American River Bankshares by 13.7% in the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 19,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in American River Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB)

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

