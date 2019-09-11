AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Seeyond

Seeyond reduced its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 960,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,426,000 after purchasing an additional 73,642 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,954,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,173,000 after buying an additional 114,505 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 238.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 7,218 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABC. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Argus decreased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.86.

In related news, insider John G. Chou sold 13,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $1,253,851.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,892,751.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 10,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $973,502.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,184.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,215 shares of company stock worth $16,240,235 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded up $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.92. 517,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,135. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12-month low of $69.36 and a 12-month high of $94.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 47.88%. The company had revenue of $45.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.65%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

