Amerisur Resources (LON:AMER) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.87

Amerisur Resources plc (LON:AMER)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.87 and traded as low as $17.18. Amerisur Resources shares last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 2,598,532 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Amerisur Resources in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 17.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 14.87. The firm has a market cap of $212.49 million and a P/E ratio of 174.00.

Amerisur Resources Company Profile (LON:AMER)

Amerisur Resources plc engages in exploration and production of oil and gas assets in Colombia and Paraguay. It has assets around the OBA pipeline and also across the wider Putumayo region, with 11 blocks in total covering 984,000 hectares gross. Amerisur Resources Plc was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

