Amira Nature Foods (NYSE:ANFI) Trading 5.1% Higher

Amira Nature Foods Ltd (NYSE:ANFI)’s stock price rose 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62, 311,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 483,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amira Nature Foods stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Amira Nature Foods Ltd (NYSE:ANFI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 63,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.17% of Amira Nature Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Amira Nature Foods (NYSE:ANFI)

Amira Nature Foods Ltd. engages in processing, sourcing, and selling packaged Indian specialty rice. The company provides various types of basmati rice, other specialty rice and other food products, ready-to-eat snacks, edible oils, and organic products for retailers under the Amira brand; and non-basmati rice.

