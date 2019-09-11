Analysts Anticipate Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will report ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Big Lots’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.18). Big Lots posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $4.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. Big Lots had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $26.00 price objective on Big Lots and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Shares of BIG stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $24.31. 1,413,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,265. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $45.13. The stock has a market cap of $942.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

In other Big Lots news, SVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $117,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,532 shares in the company, valued at $715,059.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the second quarter worth about $46,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 73.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

