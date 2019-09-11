Analysts Anticipate Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will report ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Big Lots’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.18). Big Lots posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $4.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. Big Lots had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $26.00 price objective on Big Lots and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Shares of BIG stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $24.31. 1,413,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,265. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $45.13. The stock has a market cap of $942.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

In other Big Lots news, SVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $117,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,532 shares in the company, valued at $715,059.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the second quarter worth about $46,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 73.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Big Lots (BIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.