Analysts Anticipate Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) to Post -$0.79 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.79) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Menlo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.75). Menlo Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Menlo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($3.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($1.94). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Menlo Therapeutics.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.15.

Several equities analysts have commented on MNLO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Menlo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNLO. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 673,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 39,780 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Menlo Therapeutics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 559,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 22,996 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Menlo Therapeutics by 8.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 114,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 44.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 281,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 73.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 28,418 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MNLO stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $5.34. 48,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,442. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18. Menlo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.16.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

