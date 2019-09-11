Analysts Anticipate PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts forecast that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) will announce $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.37. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.38. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.35 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $20.20) on shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

PBR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.57. The company had a trading volume of 15,921,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,669,109. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.19. The company has a market cap of $95.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.46. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $17.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 11,689,725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $182,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941,933 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the second quarter worth $113,445,000. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 63.2% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,924,832 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,749 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,576,104 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management North America Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,770,000. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

