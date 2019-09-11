Analysts Expect Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts predict that Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Correvio Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.19). Correvio Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Correvio Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.18). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Correvio Pharma.

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Correvio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 575.20% and a negative net margin of 107.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CORV. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Correvio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Correvio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Correvio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

CORV traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.48. The stock had a trading volume of 264,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,700. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.68. Correvio Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $108.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Correvio Pharma by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 337,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC grew its position in Correvio Pharma by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 130,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Correvio Pharma by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 33,250 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Correvio Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Correvio Pharma by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,825,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 37,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

About Correvio Pharma

Correvio Pharma Corp. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of development and commercialization of medical products. It operates through the Europe and Rest of the World geographical segments. The firm focuses on cardiovascular therapies that will improve the quality of life and health of patients suffering from heart disease.

