Analysts Expect PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) to Announce $2.82 EPS

Analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) will report earnings per share of $2.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.78. PNC Financial Services Group also posted earnings per share of $2.82 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 11th.

On average, analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group will report full-year earnings of $11.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.15 to $11.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PNC Financial Services Group.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.46%. PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on PNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 target price on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $141.00 price target on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.22.

In related news, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $692,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,255,036.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stacy M. Juchno sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $100,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,327.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,242 shares of company stock worth $19,853,468 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $940,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 31.8% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 74,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNC traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.94. 683,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.87. PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $108.45 and a one year high of $145.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

