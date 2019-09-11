Analysts Set Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Price Target at $33.70

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.70.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARWR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

In related news, Director Mauro Ferrari sold 17,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $490,243.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.34. The company had a trading volume of 71,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,823. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $36.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.35 and a beta of 1.51.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.13). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $42.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.05 million. Analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

