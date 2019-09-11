Analysts Set AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Target Price at $36.83

Shares of AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.80.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC set a $39.00 price target on AtriCure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AtriCure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

In other AtriCure news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 661,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,155,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $47,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,039,381. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,982. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AtriCure by 6.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 508,358 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,168,000 after buying an additional 32,816 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $341,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in AtriCure by 2.5% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 65,848 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,825,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AtriCure by 418.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 423,336 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,632,000 after buying an additional 341,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATRC traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $24.47. 13,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,182. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $926.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.29.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.76 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

