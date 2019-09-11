Analysts Set Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) Price Target at $4.30

Shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.30.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley set a $6.00 price target on shares of Entercom Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

In other Entercom Communications news, insider Richard J. Schmaeling purchased 55,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $200,990.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $1,797,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 30,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,448.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 826,202 shares of company stock valued at $4,772,469. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Entercom Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Entercom Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Entercom Communications by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Entercom Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Entercom Communications during the second quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Entercom Communications stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,533. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average is $5.61. The company has a market cap of $531.53 million, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Entercom Communications has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $8.30.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 21.69% and a positive return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $380.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Entercom Communications will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Entercom Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

About Entercom Communications

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

