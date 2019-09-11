Analysts Set Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) Target Price at $7.83

Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.83.

ITI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iteris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Iteris in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Iteris in a report on Monday, June 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Iteris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Iteris by 1,006.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,004,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 913,250 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Iteris by 106.3% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 192,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 99,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iteris in the second quarter worth $455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ITI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.67. 39,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,362. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Iteris has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $5.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.87. The company has a market cap of $228.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 0.29.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $26.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.66 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Iteris will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

