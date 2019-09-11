Analysts Set MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) Target Price at $17.58

Shares of MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.58.

MSGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of MSG Networks from $22.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered MSG Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of MSG Networks from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MSG Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $17,063,000. Selz Capital LLC acquired a new position in MSG Networks in the second quarter valued at $12,263,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in MSG Networks by 58.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,236,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,645,000 after purchasing an additional 454,190 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 97.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after buying an additional 245,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the first quarter valued at about $4,689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSGN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,759. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.75. MSG Networks has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $28.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.71.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $168.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.83% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSG Networks will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

