Analysts Set Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) Price Target at $22.63

Shares of Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.63.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Nlight from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Nlight in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Nlight in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Nlight from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Nlight alerts:

Shares of LASR stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $16.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,688. The company has a market capitalization of $581.52 million, a P/E ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 2.11. Nlight has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $27.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.54.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $48.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 million. Nlight had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 2.66%. Nlight’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nlight will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nlight news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 5,000 shares of Nlight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Martinsen sold 1,500 shares of Nlight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $30,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Nlight in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Nlight by 112.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nlight during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Nlight during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nlight in the first quarter worth about $58,000. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Nlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.