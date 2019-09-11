Analysts Set Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) Target Price at $39.60

Shares of Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RMAX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Re/Max from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Compass Point cut shares of Re/Max from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Re/Max from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Re/Max alerts:

Shares of RMAX traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $27.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,990. Re/Max has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $47.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average of $33.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.19.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.26 million. Re/Max had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 73.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Re/Max will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Re/Max’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMAX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Re/Max by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 16,021 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Re/Max by 5.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Re/Max during the second quarter worth approximately $3,676,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Re/Max during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,412,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Re/Max by 6.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period.

Re/Max Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Re/Max Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Re/Max and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.