Analysts Set Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) Target Price at $5.13

Shares of Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.13.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. BTIG Research lowered Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. B. Riley set a $9.00 price objective on Verastem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Capital cut their target price on Verastem from $14.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Verastem by 3,040.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17,029 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Verastem by 43.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem during the first quarter valued at $62,000. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ VSTM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.34. 16,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,502. Verastem has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $9.32. The firm has a market cap of $97.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.16.
Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 million. Verastem had a negative net margin of 526.42% and a negative return on equity of 118.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verastem will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.
About Verastem
Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.
See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.