Analyzing Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) & Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) and Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Bank of Marin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Mercantile Bank pays out 42.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Marin Bancorp pays out 36.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mercantile Bank has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Bank of Marin Bancorp has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.7% of Mercantile Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Mercantile Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mercantile Bank and Bank of Marin Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercantile Bank $160.99 million 3.38 $42.02 million $2.53 13.09 Bank of Marin Bancorp $105.22 million 5.58 $32.62 million $2.33 18.48

Mercantile Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Marin Bancorp. Mercantile Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Marin Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Mercantile Bank has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Marin Bancorp has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mercantile Bank and Bank of Marin Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercantile Bank 25.97% 10.95% 1.22% Bank of Marin Bancorp 31.30% 10.70% 1.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Mercantile Bank and Bank of Marin Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercantile Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bank of Marin Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Mercantile Bank currently has a consensus target price of $36.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.17%. Given Mercantile Bank’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Mercantile Bank is more favorable than Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Summary

Mercantile Bank beats Bank of Marin Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans; vacant land, land development, and residential construction loans; owner occupied real estate, non-owner occupied real estate, and multi-family and residential rental property loans; single-family residential real estate loans; home equity line of credit programs; and consumer loans, such as loans for new and used automobiles, boats, and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services. In addition, it provides courier services and safe deposit facilities; repurchase agreements; and insurance products, such as private passenger automobile, homeowners, personal inland marine, boat owners, recreational vehicle, dwelling fire, umbrella policies, small business, and life insurance products, as well as operates and 40 automated teller machines. The company operates 46 banking offices. Mercantile Bank Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services. It also provides commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as construction financing and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers merchant card and cash management services; credit cards; mobile deposit, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house, and image lockbox services, as well as wire transfers; fraud detection tools; and valet pick-up service for non-cash deposits. Further, it provides wealth management and trust services comprising customized investment portfolio management, trust administration, estate settlement, and custody services, as well as 401(k) plan services; and automated teller machines, and telephone and Internet banking services. The company operates 23 offices in Marin, Sonoma, San Francisco, Napa, and Alameda counties. Bank of Marin Bancorp was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.